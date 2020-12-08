Mary “Sara” Finbraaten, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Longtime Sierra Vista resident, Mary “Sara” Finbraaten passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona following an extended illness.
Sara was born the youngest of three children in El Paso, Texas on June 1, 1939. After growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, life took her to California and Tucson before she settled in Sierra Vista in 1974, where she touched many lives with her love and compassion through her long career as a medical assistant.
Sara was often described as a beautiful, vivacious, and caring woman who was beloved by many. She loved life and enjoyed so many good times with family and her friends, including her YaYa Golden Girls. Lots of Love, Laughter, and Flip Flops Forever! Sara’s smile could light up a room. She also loved to share her gift of cooking, especially New Mexican cuisine, with her family and many friends.
Sara had recently moved to Mesa, Arizona to be closer to family. She is survived by her daughters Lisa (Ed) Saavedra-Hastings, Deb (Bob) Ulrich, and sons Rob Saavedra, and Tony (Alma) Granucci. Additionally, she is survived by six grandchildren (Jennifer, Nick, Ian, Adrienne, Benjamin, and Gabriel) and her beloved cat, Baby.
A memorial/celebration of life will be planned for Spring 2021 in Sierra Vista.
