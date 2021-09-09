Mary Soule Hayes, 78

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
FLAGSTAFF — Mary L. Soule Hayes of Flagstaff, Arizona, was born October 23, 1942, and passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on August 7th, 2021 at the age of 78. Mary was preceded in death by her parents John L. Hayes and Gertrude Hayes and her husband Walter G. Soule.
Mary is survived by her brother Gerald Hayes, sister-in-law Betty Hayes, son Edwin G. Soule, daughter Laurel L. Phillips, son-in-law Randy Phillips, and four grandchildren Jennifer Phillips, Bradley Phillips, Kendall Phillips, and Morgan Soule. Mary grew up in Woodstock Vermont, moved to Huachuca City, Arizona in 1971, Tucson, Arizona in 1983, and spent her last 10+ years in Flagstaff Arizona, residing in her self-designed mother-in laws quarters in her daughter's home.
Mary loved her little dog Gertie, shopping, rearranging furniture, decorating for every season, and getting to spend time with her family, who she will be forever loved by.
There will be no formal service held; although, memories and condolences can be shared with friends and family at the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock, Vermont at 10am on September 18th, 2021.