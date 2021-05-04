VIRGINIA — Mary Stillwell passed away on April 26th. 2021 in Virginia. She is predeceased by her sons Andy and Jonny Dutkiewicz. Survived by her daughter Jackie along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout Arizona all the way to Virginia.
Mary was an active member of the church. She took pleasure in attending bingo and appreciated every moment spent with close friends and family.
Mary was definitely one of a kind and will be missed dearly by those whom had the pleasure of knowing her. Presently there are no services planned.