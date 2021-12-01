MaryFrances Clinton, 82

HEREFORD — At the age of 82, MaryFrances Clinton died the morning of November 29, 2021 in Hereford Arizona. She was born in Worland Wyoming to Frank and Mary Foudy Clinton. She was the oldest of seven children. She is survived by her brothers and sisters Elizabeth Delia Clinton, Michael John Clinton, Mark Foudy Clinton, Roseanne Feeback and Terrence Joseph Clinton. Her brother Patrick Anthony Clinton predeceased her. She was raised in Worland, Wyoming, Boise Idaho, and Billings Montana. Her grandparents immigrated from Ireland and homesteaded in the Bisbee/Hereford area.
As a youth she was an A student, loved to play the piano, and sang in the high school choir. She went on to live in many places across the west including Great Falls Montana, Helena Montana, Kansas City Missouri, Grand Junction Colorado and Denver Colorado. She received a Bachelor’s degree and went on to be a grade school teacher. She had multiple careers as a legal secretary and property investor in Denver, Colorado. She worked on the Mainstreet program in Bisbee, Arizona to change the storefronts of Bisbee and attract new customers in downtown Bisbee. She was a small business owner and manager of the Palominas Trading Post in Hereford, Arizona. She was a Realtor in Sierra Vista Arizona and left her mark helping clients find affordable homes.
She was an active member of the Palominas Community Club. In her retirement she was active in her community. She was interested in astrology, archaeology and family history. She was always a teacher and a good storyteller. She was strong-willed, adventurous, curious, hard-working, smart, interested in helping the wider community, socially concerned, a good sister, aunt, and friend. MaryFrances Clinton will be deeply missed!
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, December 5th 3:00PM, at the Church of Palominas, located at 10466 E Hwy 92, Hereford Arizona. There will be refreshments following in the Fellowship Hall.