TUCSON — MJ was born to parents, Maple and Edward Donald in Kansas City, Kansas on March 20, 1934. MJ passed away on August 2, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. MJ was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Donald and niece, Cynthia Donald. MJ is survived by his wife, Dr. Minnie Andrews; son, Jefferson Edward Donald (Rochelle); grandsons, Jefferson Edward Donald II and Daniel Elias Donald; granddaughter, Britany Nicole Riley; sisters, Julia Briscoe and Alberta Dobbins. MJ is also survived by additional family members: Dr. Janet Long (Will), Connie Smith-Williams (Ronnie), Vernon Andrews, Jr., Carl Smith (Victoria) and many nieces and nephews.
MJ graduated from Sumner High School in Kansas City, Kansas. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and retired after seven years as Master Sergeant. After the service, he founded his own ambulance company in San Antonia, Texas. MJ received a request to accept an appointment with the United States government as a Civil Service staff member. He readily agreed and thus began a career serving his country for more than 36 years. This time span brought MJ many achievement awards, honor awards and appreciation awards. MJ was raised in the African Methodist Episcopal Church (A.M.E. Church) and continued to live and honor the tenets of the church until his death. He was asked by the Tucson mayor to serve on many commissions ranging from highway signage to safety for the Tucson citizens. In retirement, MJ was active in the real estate business.
In later years, he focused on managing the treatment for the diseases he suffered from. He fought gallantly for many years and lost, but MJ never lost his beautiful personality and his sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice involved in COPD, Coronary Heart Disease, Diabetes II, and Chronic Heart Failure research.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Bring’s Broadway Chapel, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. where memorial services will be on Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00a.m.
Committal service will be on Wednesday the 21st at 1:00p.m. at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana, 15950 N. Luckett Rd.
