VERONA, MISSOURI — On April 23rd 1986 Mason was born in Santa Barbara, California. He moved to Hereford, Arizona when he was two years old where he graduated from Buena High School class of 2004.

He went into the Navy's nuclear program out of high school as a nuclear mechanic working on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. After three years in the Navy he came home. He decided to pursue an engineering degree following in the steps of his uncles and grandfather starting at Cochise Community College in his hometown. He then attended University of Arizona College of Engineering. He was the Regent of Theta Tau engineering fraternity. He loved to help others and was part of U of A's Global Water Brigade's assisting in Ghana and Honduras. He graduated from U of A with a BS in Mechanical Engineering May 2014. He moved to Monet, Missouri after his college graduation to start his career at EFCO in thermal engineering. He obtained advanced education for his engineering specialty and obtained his Professional Engineering certification.

