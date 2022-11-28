VERONA, MISSOURI — On April 23rd 1986 Mason was born in Santa Barbara, California. He moved to Hereford, Arizona when he was two years old where he graduated from Buena High School class of 2004.
He went into the Navy's nuclear program out of high school as a nuclear mechanic working on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. After three years in the Navy he came home. He decided to pursue an engineering degree following in the steps of his uncles and grandfather starting at Cochise Community College in his hometown. He then attended University of Arizona College of Engineering. He was the Regent of Theta Tau engineering fraternity. He loved to help others and was part of U of A's Global Water Brigade's assisting in Ghana and Honduras. He graduated from U of A with a BS in Mechanical Engineering May 2014. He moved to Monet, Missouri after his college graduation to start his career at EFCO in thermal engineering. He obtained advanced education for his engineering specialty and obtained his Professional Engineering certification.
Mason was a unique person. As some would say he was the kindest, bluntest and most honest person they knew. He loved the outdoors, the ocean, summers at the lake, stand up paddle boarding, snowboarding, camping and a good hammock. He also loved gaming and computers. He had a magnificent mind. He loved to read and start new hobbies all of the time.
He was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma in 2019 where he went through numerous treatments at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri. Over the three and half years he had a few small time frames where he was in remission and got to enjoy time with his friends and continue his work as an engineer. He passed away November 15th, 2022 from a rejection of his last treatment. He passed peacefully with his mother and sister by his side. He always had a positive outlook on his prognosis and put up a hard fight. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his mother Yolanda Didier, his father John Fritz, sister Jane Wigman, sister Melissa Vose, brother Richard Martinez, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Marana Mortuary Cemetery,12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, Arizona, on December 2nd from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. There will be a short standing outside service at noon near where Mason will have a natural burial. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers Mason would love donations to the Hope Lodge where he stayed multiple times throughout his treatment near Barns Jewish Hospital. It provides free lodging for cancer patients receiving treatment. There are items available through Amazon to buy for the Hope Lodge or straight donation at.