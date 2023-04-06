Master Sergeant Alfred Lloyd Simpson (Retired), 90

SIERRA VISTA— Retired Master Sergeant Alfred Lloyd Simpson, 90, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on March 30, 2023 peacefully in his sleep.

Alfred was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1932 to Millie Humphy and William A. Simpson, he was the youngest of four children. After Alfred graduated from high school, he joined the United States Army.

