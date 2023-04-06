Master Sergeant Alfred Lloyd Simpson (Retired), 90

SIERRA VISTA— Retired Master Sergeant Alfred Lloyd Simpson, 90, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on March 30, 2023 peacefully in his sleep.
Alfred was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 17, 1932 to Millie Humphy and William A. Simpson, he was the youngest of four children. After Alfred graduated from high school, he joined the United States Army.
During his first enlistment, he was stationed in Korea where Alfred became a Prisoner of War (POW). Alfred was rescued and received an Honorable Discharge. After a year as a civilian, he re-enlisted and served 27 years of combined dedicated service to the U.S. Army and his country of which he was so proud.
In 1956, Alfred married Nettie Griffin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Alfred and Nettie have five children, Brenda (Donald) Ervin, Annette Simpson-Mayes, Gloria (Marvin) Jones, Mark (Verean) Simpson, and William (Patrica) Simpson. After the death of Nettie, Alfred married Frances Brooks, and became the stepfather to Roderick (Nancy) Kirby, Kimlee (Christopher) Kersey, and Stephen (Yolanda) Kirby.
In 1977, Alfred retired from the military and was employed at Ecowater another 20 years. He attended Cochise College and received his Associate Degree in Business. He spent his time volunteering at Sierra Vista Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 14. Alfred also served as the Grand Marshal for Sierra Vista’s Annual Veteran Day Parade. He spent many hours enjoying his 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous great great grandchildren.
Alfred was predeceased in death by his parents, siblings, both wives, Brenda, Roderick, and Kimlee.
On April 8, 2023 at 12:00-2:00pm, there will be a Viewing followed by a Celebration Service at 2:30pm. Services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 227 N. Carmichael Avenue, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Following the Celebration Service, the Repass will be at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 S. Huachuca Blvd., Huachuca City, AZ 85616. On April 10, 2023 at 11am, the Interment will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to DAV Chapter 14, PO Box 1014, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636, an Organization where Alfred was a member and felt strongly about it.