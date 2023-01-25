DEATH NOTICE—Navy Veteran, Matthew Michael McCormick, 67, of Sierra Vista, passed away on January 13, 2023. Visitation will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 S Hwy 92, in Sierra Vista, AZ on Tuesday, January 31 from 9:00am - 11:00am. A procession will immediately follow for a committal with military honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ for 12:00 Noon.
