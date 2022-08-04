Matthew Preston Ellis, 60

HEREFORD — Matthew Preston Ellis, of Hereford, Arizona, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 60 years old.

Matt was born on April 10, 1962 in Paris, Kentucky, the seventh son and last of nine children. In November 1967, he and his family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska, where his father and mother had transferred to work as Department of the Army civilians at nearby Fort Greely.