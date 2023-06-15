SIERRA VISTA—Maurice Emil Salminen, 95, was born to Emil and Hilma (Myllys) Salminen, in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada on October 4, 1927. He was sent to Finland at the age of 3. At age 9, he was sent to America where he lived in boys' homes and with relatives until high school, when he worked on his parent’s farm and general store in Townsend, Massachusetts. Maurice was drafted into the Army in 1946 upon finishing high school and was on the first boat sent to occupy Japan. Following his time in the Army, he returned to Townsend.
He met Carole Hamburg in a church play before he entered the Navy to become a dental technician during the Korean War. They were married November 15, 1952, and he loved her for 70 years of marriage.
Maurice became a Science teacher, and with their four children, he and Carole set up households in Tennessee, Vermont, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Maine, and Massachusetts while he taught in public and private schools. He touched thousands of students’ lives with his genuine love of teaching.
Maurice enjoyed fishing, hiking, woodworking, painting, and fixing everything big and small. He loved helping others. His Christian faith was strong and helped build a church in Kansas. Maurice was a lay speaker who loved to share his faith with others.
Maurice is predeceased by his two sons, John Salminen, and Robert (Bob) Salminen. He is survived by his wife, Carole (Hamburg) Salminen, his daughters Susan Salminen and Nancy Salminen, grandchildren Jed Salminen, Stevie Salminen, Ryan Salminen, Danny Bregman, Tristan Donaldson, Caleb Donaldson, Maebeleine Salminen and Halley Churney. He has two great-grandchildren, Oskari Maurice Salminen, and Kaya Rae Bregman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spit n’ Shine ℅ Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. Cards and donations can be sent to Sierra Vista United Methodist Church at 3225 St. Andrews Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85650.