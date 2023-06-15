Maurice Emil Salminen,95

SIERRA VISTA—Maurice Emil Salminen, 95, was born to Emil and Hilma (Myllys) Salminen, in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada on October 4, 1927. He was sent to Finland at the age of 3. At age 9, he was sent to America where he lived in boys' homes and with relatives until high school, when he worked on his parent’s farm and general store in Townsend, Massachusetts. Maurice was drafted into the Army in 1946 upon finishing high school and was on the first boat sent to occupy Japan. Following his time in the Army, he returned to Townsend.

He met Carole Hamburg in a church play before he entered the Navy to become a dental technician during the Korean War. They were married November 15, 1952, and he loved her for 70 years of marriage.

