SIERRA VISTA—Maurice Stanley Hendrickson, 75 (affectionately known as Stan) was born February 15th, 1948, in Casper Wyoming, and passed May 10th, 2023. Stan was the third child of John Hendrickson and Naomi Adair Hendrickson. John and Caryl were his older siblings. Six years later the family moved to Virginia where his father worked as a legislative assistant to Senator Barrett, US Senator from Wyoming. This was quite a life change for them. However, Stan's time in Virginia sparked his interest in early American history, especially the Revolutionary and Civil wars. One of his favorite things to do when he was older was to visit his dad at the Senate Office Building. During his growing up years five additional children were added to his family Bob, David, Bill, Craig, and Andy. In 1960 when the next presidential election took place his father ended up working for the Interior Department in Salt Lake City. So, Stan and his family packed up and headed west to Holladay, Utah to a new home and new adventures. But their time in Salt Lake City was short lived and the family headed back to Virginia.
His high school years were spent in Virginia mostly in Annandale. Upon his graduation from Woodson High, he left home to attend Ricks College in Idaho. In 1967 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Mission, where he was able to share his love of his Savior Jesus Christ with others. His mission ended in March 1969. Then there was Vietnam. Stan's next journey was basic training in Fort Polk, Louisiana ( Loosiana as he called it) in 1972 after his basic training, his assignment was agent training at Fort Huachuca Arizona. At the fort he was assigned to the Army Intelligence School. After four months he was assigned to attend the Defense Language Institute West Coast for the Korean language. After language training he was sent to Camp Page about an hour northeast of Seoul, S. Korea. In 1974 he returned to the states where he worked for an investigative and security firm contracted with Air France where he was assigned as lead guard of the Concorde SST at Dulles International Airport.
Upon returning to college at BYU in Provo, Utah he met and married Jody Granger and adopted her little daughter Heather. Their daughter Lisa was born in 1979. Stan graduated in 1979 with a BS in Political Science and got a job with the Defense Logistics Agency in Pennsylvania. Their family lived in Delaware where Ivy was born in 1980. The family next moved to Whidbey Island in 1982 where Rosa was born. He soon began working for the Washington State Ferry System and retired in 2013 after 29 years. He enjoyed meeting people and gained many lifelong friends through his work and church. He loved Whidbey Island and called it ”picture postcard country” which it was. Stan loved his family and cherished his four girls and the memories they made together. In 2004 his marriage ended, and he was alone. Over the next few years, he had contact with an old BYU sweetheart Rosi Dority. In 2008 they were married and began their life in Sierra Vista, Arizona together.
Stan loved life, friends, and his Lord. He is survived by wife, Rosi, daughters Lisa Gardner, children Devin and Xavier), Ivy Hammond (Michael and children Felix and IsIa) Rosa Aimed (children Monica, Rocky and Scarlett) His daughter Heather (Julia) passed in 2019 Step children Bekki Tolman ( Adam and children Kaylie, Brenden, Logan and Cassidy), Jared Isbell ( Megan and Kathryn) Derek Isbell ( Teana and children Lydia, Charlotte and Daniel) and Amanda Isbell. Colleen Murphy (Chris and Ben) passed away in 2022. His Brothers, John, Bob, David, Bill, Craig, Andy, and sister Caryl- numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. His memorial service will be held Saturday May 20th at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1000 Taylor Dr. The interment will be held in July on Whidbey Island.