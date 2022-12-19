Maurie McKenzie, 75

SIERRA VISTA—Maurie McKenzie passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at her home of thirty-seven years in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Maurie was born to William H. Bailey and Mary Ellen Slaughter on December 9, 1947, in Champaign, Illinois, and is survived by her loving husband of fifty-three years Larry V. McKenzie, her daughter Alexandra M. Wolfe, her son Matthew V. McKenzie, her eight grandchildren, and her three siblings.
In life, she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she served two missions for them, the first in the Washington, DC temple, and the second in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Maurie enjoyed traveling in both the United States and the world, and she was able to visit all fifty states and many foreign countries during her lifetime, often collecting invaluable information to aid in her research and compilation of her family genealogy as she went. At home, she was the undisputed commander-in-chief of her household as well as a trusted advisor, confidant, teacher, and champion to both her children and her grandchildren.
She was gone too soon and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. “Life is not about what you have. It’s about what you are.”
There will be a closed casket viewing for Maurie at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 1655 S. Del Sol Ave in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30. After the service, Maurie will be buried in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista at noon.