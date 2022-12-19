Maurie McKenzie, 75

SIERRA VISTA—Maurie McKenzie passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at her home of thirty-seven years in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Maurie was born to William H. Bailey and Mary Ellen Slaughter on December 9, 1947, in Champaign, Illinois, and is survived by her loving husband of fifty-three years Larry V. McKenzie, her daughter Alexandra M. Wolfe, her son Matthew V. McKenzie, her eight grandchildren, and her three siblings.

