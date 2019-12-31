SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA—Maxine Melvin passed away December 21, 2019. Born Maxine Ruth Gouker in Rockford, Illinois on October 8, 1919 to William Arthur Gouker and Eleanor Esther Sverkerson. Maxine was the middle of three children. She was predeceased by her older sister, Lois, and her younger brother, Warren.
On September 12, 1941, Maxine married Lt. A. David Melvin at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Two and a half months after that, Dave was deployed to China, where he remained for two and a half years. Since Dave was in the Army for twenty years, their post-war homes consisted mostly of a series of army bases.
Maxine and Dave had five children: Sheila, Ron, Linda, David, and John. She and Dave lived for several years on the 39-foot sloop Dave built post-retirement. They spent a lot of time in Mexican waters, principally in the Sea of Cortez. Later, they returned to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Dave’s last duty station and their favorite.
Dave passed in Arizona in January 2012. Maxine moved to San Diego, California two years later in October 2013. Her last years were spent in the haze of dementia, but she is now at rest. Services were held on December 27 in San Diego. Maxine is survived by her children, Sheila and David, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
