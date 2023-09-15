Mazadene (Mazie) Johnson, 89

SIERRA VISTA- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mazadene (Mazie) Johnson on April 25, 2023 following a short battle with cancer and complications from cancer surgery. Mazie was born on February 13, 1934 in Williamstown, Missouri, to Tommie Richard and Ella Mae (Clifton) Morris. She was born at home as there were no hospitals nearby, and her birth certificate shows the place of her birth as “rural.” She grew up on her parents’ farm, where she milked cows, gathered eggs, worked in their garden and in the fields behind their old plow horses

Mazie attended all 12 years of school at Williamstown School, where she was on the basketball team. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1953, and received scholarships to both Hannibal-LaGrange College and Culver-Stockton College, but was unable to attend for financial reasons. She also received membership in the National Honorary Scholarship Fraternity, Alpha Phi Sigma, a Good Citizenship citation from the D.A.R. and scholarship medal. After high school, she worked as a waitress in Kahoka, Missouri. She met David Johnson on a blind date, and they married on September 2, 1956. Following their marriage, she got a job at the Allis Chalmers tractor dealer. Dave worked at the local Moore Business Forms, which later burned down. Dave was offered a printer job at Moore in Charlestown, Illinois, where they lived for a very short time. During a trip to Yuma, Arizona, to visit Dave’s sister Catherine and her husband, Basil, Dave was referred to a local print ship, which eventually hired him. They went back to Illinois to pack and moved to Yuma. Mazie got a job in the office of a construction company there. Basil had retired from the Navy, and a few years after that visit, Catherine and Basil moved to Sierra Vista to work for Civil Service at Fort Huachuca. Dave and Mazie eventually followed them when Dave got a job with Civil Service in the print shop at Fort Huachuca. Mazie, too, soon had a job there with Civil Service. They both worked for Civil Service until they retired in 1991. They were very fortunate to have been able to enjoy 65 years of marriage and 30 years of retirement together.