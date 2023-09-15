Mazadene (Mazie) Johnson, 89

SIERRA VISTA- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mazadene (Mazie) Johnson on April 25, 2023 following a short battle with cancer and complications from cancer surgery. Mazie was born on February 13, 1934 in Williamstown, Missouri, to Tommie Richard and Ella Mae (Clifton) Morris. She was born at home as there were no hospitals nearby, and her birth certificate shows the place of her birth as “rural.” She grew up on her parents’ farm, where she milked cows, gathered eggs, worked in their garden and in the fields behind their old plow horses
Mazie attended all 12 years of school at Williamstown School, where she was on the basketball team. She graduated as Valedictorian in 1953, and received scholarships to both Hannibal-LaGrange College and Culver-Stockton College, but was unable to attend for financial reasons. She also received membership in the National Honorary Scholarship Fraternity, Alpha Phi Sigma, a Good Citizenship citation from the D.A.R. and scholarship medal. After high school, she worked as a waitress in Kahoka, Missouri. She met David Johnson on a blind date, and they married on September 2, 1956. Following their marriage, she got a job at the Allis Chalmers tractor dealer. Dave worked at the local Moore Business Forms, which later burned down. Dave was offered a printer job at Moore in Charlestown, Illinois, where they lived for a very short time. During a trip to Yuma, Arizona, to visit Dave’s sister Catherine and her husband, Basil, Dave was referred to a local print ship, which eventually hired him. They went back to Illinois to pack and moved to Yuma. Mazie got a job in the office of a construction company there. Basil had retired from the Navy, and a few years after that visit, Catherine and Basil moved to Sierra Vista to work for Civil Service at Fort Huachuca. Dave and Mazie eventually followed them when Dave got a job with Civil Service in the print shop at Fort Huachuca. Mazie, too, soon had a job there with Civil Service. They both worked for Civil Service until they retired in 1991. They were very fortunate to have been able to enjoy 65 years of marriage and 30 years of retirement together.
Mazie is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Johnson, on September 4, 2021, 2 days after they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Also preceding her in death are her parents, her brother Richard O. Morris, and her sister Geraldine Sisson. She was devastated when her beloved sister-in-law, Catherine Matticks, passed away on March 31, 2023, less than a month before Mazie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mazie and David were long-time residents of Sierra Vista and they both loved their town and community. She was very proud of the growth and new businesses that continued to open here. She loved fishing, traveling, gardening, sewing, painting and riding her bicycle. And she loved her many friends.
Burial will be held at 11:00 on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 10:30. A Celebration of Mazie’s Life will be held following the service at the residence of Nancy Brown, 4732 Citadel Drive, Sierra Vista. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Casa De La Paz Hospice, 210 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.