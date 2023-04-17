HEREFORD— Melanie Gehrke has left us entirely too early. We were blessed and grateful to have her in our lives and her love and friendship will continue to be with us.
Melanie was born October 25, 1957 in Waukegan, Illinois. With her family she moved to Sierra Vista Arizona in 1974.
Melanie had many talents and interests. She appreciated music and was a skilled musician. She was an accomplished horsewoman and spent as much time as she could trail riding with friends and caring for her horses. She may also be remembered as a local school bus driver and a licensed pet groomer, continuing to assist clients and groom those special pets in their later years for many years after retiring. Melanie always had a soft and caring heart and manner with all animals, often rescuing them when found on the side of the road or inheriting them from others unable to properly care for them. She was always “All In” and able to nurture animals (and many humans!) back to their best.
Melanie cared deeply and compassionately and those eyes and that smile could light up a room!
So much more could be said about this amazing woman, friend, sister, daughter, aunt, and over-all caretaker. But in typical Melanie fashion, she wouldn’t want that.
She is predeceased by her Mom, Mona and step-dad, Greg Mauti and her sister, Debbie Murphy. She is survived by her brother, Mike Gehrke and his children, brother in law, John Murphy, and many, many friends.
We want to thank Dr. Monica Vandivort, Laetitia, and especially Lisa One with Casa De La Paz Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. She would want us to be kind, always take care of one another and take special care of our pets. Please consider donations in her memory to the local animal shelter and/or Horse’n Around Rescue.