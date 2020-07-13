SUN CITY — Melba Ailean (Kasten) Hunter, 88, of Sun City, Arizona, left peacefully with family at her side to join her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1931 in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Clarence Emil and Marie Maud (Marko) Kasten. She grew up in Carlinville and graduated from Carlinville High School in the Class of 1950. After graduation she moved to Arizona. She worked in Douglas and Bisbee for Mountain Bell Telephone as a telephone operator, Dr. Toole’s office in Bisbee as a dental assistant, Hunter’s Welding and Blacksmith Shop as a partner and office manager, Arizona Bank as a teller and assistant manager, Copper Queen Hospital as a financial accounts and payroll manager, and Bisbee Realty as a realtor. Of note, she served as the President of the Bisbee Professional Woman’s Club (1994/1995) and was recognized as Employee of the Year (1995) by the Copper Queen Hospital. She was a devout member of the United Church of Sun City and actively participated over the years as a member of the church’s Friendly Service group with whom she donated volunteer time in the library and knitted many layettes for newborns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Grant Kasten of Show Low, Arizona; and granddaughter, Kendra Lake Bishoff of El Mirage, Arizona. She will be greatly missed by her sons Alan Hunter (Jeri) of Bremerton, Washington and Gary Hunter of Sun City, Arizona and daughter-in-love Pauline Bishoff of Phoenix, Arizona. She also leaves behind a grandson, Ryan Hunter, and great-grandchildren, Cayden Ray Leyba, Jaylynn Faith Grijalva and Aliyah Samantha Grijalva. She had many cousins and friends across the country. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to United Church of Sun City, 11250 N. 107th Avenue, Suite 105, Sun City, Arizona 85351-4002; Phone 623-933-0058; Email: uccsc@qwestoffice.net. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be scheduled at an appropriate time in the future.
