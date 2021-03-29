Melvin Charles "Dutch" Grusendorf, 91

PHOENIX — Melvin Charles "Dutch" Grusendorf was born March 11, 1930 in Lordsburg, New Mexico, to Carl Houston Grusendorf and Nathalie Aldrich Grusendorf a lifelong resident of Arizona, his birth in New Mexico provided endless fodder for the stories he loved to tell. If you asked Dutch how he was, he was either "Fine as a frog hair split three ways," or "Chipper as a squirrel with a new nut tree." If, instead, you asked how he felt, he would reply, "with my fingers". Dutch married Betty Lippse of Willcox in 1954.Eleven months later (to the day!), they welcomed Jeanine. Two years later, they welcomed Wayne and Elaine (twins!).Betty, Jeanine (Manuel Sanchez), Elaine (Rich Barber) and Wayne (Suzanne Grusendorf) survive him. Tiffany (Rick Estrada) was born to Jeanine and Manuel, followed by Erika (Aaron George), Mariah (Chris Legere) and Austin, all born to Elaine and Rich. He was also blessed with a great-granddaughter (Skylar George) who also survives him. Dutch joined the Army in 1952 and used his experience working for the US Geological Service, to survey the Philippine Islands. He and Betty spent 34 years in Bowie, raising their children and working in the community. In 1988 they moved to Phoenix to be closer to their grandchildren. Dutch began to hike Piestewa Peak in Phoenix. He enjoyed this hike (sometimes twice daily), until his early 80’s. Dutch was a man of many talents and interests. At various times in his life, he: Owned and operated Bowie Lumber Company Owned Cholla Construction Developed a custom operation to mine a "rare earth" found north of his home town Operated heavy equipment for several Arizona mining and construction companies Sold Real Estate Worked for architectural firms in the Phoenix area. A celebration of life will be held at 2966 East Larkspur, Phoenix, Arizona on May 2, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Please come prepared to share your stories with family and friends. We know there will be a lot of them !Jeanine can be reached at grusendorfjl@gmail.com Elaine can be reached ategbarber@gmail.com You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
