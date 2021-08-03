Melvin G Cheeley, 61

SIERRA VISTA— Melvin G Cheeley (MSG M.G. Cheeley) known as “Cheeley” was born August 25 1958 in Warrenton, Georgie passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, in his home on March 16, 2020. Cheeley retired from the United States Army after nearly 23 years as a Master Sergeant and continued to serve as a DoD civil servant until his death. He was highly respected by many around the world and positively touched countless lives. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and chasing around his 2 year old granddaughter, whom he called “Ladybug.” One of his greatest accomplishments was guiding his 2 daughters throughout life and all its labyrinths, and he was never afraid to profess his pride in them to anyone who would listen.
He is preceded in death by his mother Era Shealey, Aunt Betty Worthy and Uncles Earnest Lee Cheeley and Kenneth Cheeley, and his beloved grandmother Pearl Cheeley.
Cheeley will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Manuela and his children Jessica (Brandie and 2 sons Neville and Nehemiah) and Jasmine (Izell and daughter Zaria). He will forever be remembered by numerous brothers/sisters, aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews and extended family and dear friends in Georgia and around the globe.
We are holding a service for him on August 25th at 9:30 a.m. MSG M.G. Cheeley will receive his final honor at the southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery with no reception planned afterwards. Masks are required.