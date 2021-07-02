Melvin ‘Mel’ Holte, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Mel was born to Melvin and Leona Holte in Fairmont Minnesota October 7, 1947. He has one brother Keith Holte of Lawton Oklahoma. He graduated from St. James Senior High School in 1965 and enlisted in the Army two months later. He served 20 years in numerous locations worldwide, including a tour in Viet Nam, retiring in July 1985.
He married Mary Moss Holte in Jan 1970 in Sierra Vista. They raised two children together Emily (Scott) Ballenger, deceased and Ronald (Lindsey Hobgood) Holte, Florence South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge on July 10 at 11 am. Interment will follow at a later date in Florence South Carolina.