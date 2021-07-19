Mercedes Hoffman Reyes, 98

TUCSON— Mrs. Mercedes Hoffman Reyes, a lifelong Douglas, Arizona resident, passed away in her sleep on December 26, 2020 in Tucson, and her 98-years of life will be celebrated on July 31, 2021 at 1 pm at the Brown & Page Mortuary, 910 F Ave. Douglas, Arizona, 85607. A graveside service at Calvary Cemetery will follow. After the service, please join the family at a reception in the American Legion, 1325 G. Ave, Douglas, Arizona, 85607. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Mary’s Food Bank at 602.343.5636 (donations) or firstfoodbank.org (online donations).
Mercedes was born in Douglas, Arizona on September 24, 1922 to Raul Carlos Hoffman and Angelita Hernandez Hoffman and lived all of her life in Douglas with the exception of when she lived in Los Angeles, California while attending high school, and the last few years of her life when she lived with family in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister, Eva H Christian, and her former husband. She is survived by her five children: George W. Reyes, Elaine S. Reyes, Gloria A. Gossett, Raul C. Reyes and John A. Reyes. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Mercedes was also known as “Mitzi.” Following her graduation from high school during World War II, she worked as a secretary at the Douglas Army Air Field. Thereafter, she married in the late 1940s and started raising a family; ultimately, she helped raise three sons and two daughters. She became a Den Mother so that her two youngest sons could join the Cub Scouts. She worked in a variety of jobs but her most significant occupation was as a secretary/administrative assistant with Project Head Start in Douglas in the 1960s and later in the same capacity in the 1970s and ‘80s with the Cochise County Health Department. She retired in her early 60s and devoted herself to God, family, friends and community activities.
She was proud of her children and especially proud of the fact that all of them had at least one degree from the University of Arizona. She lived long enough to attend all the weddings of her children and two of her grandchildren. She was active in her church and was her church’s bookkeeper. She was also part of an informal group of elderly Douglas women who regularly played canasta together. They had all grown up in Douglas during the Great Depression and World War II, lived most of their lives there so they knew each other well and would often reminisce.
Please join the family in celebrating Mercedes’s life.