If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Merlin Wayne Curtis, 65 of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, October 4, 2021 after a long battle of mental and physical health ailments. He is survived by his loving family: parents, Fred and Jewel Curtis; brother, Fred Curtis Jr. (Crystina Brown); and sister, Pamela Olsen (Tracy). He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike, but we find comfort in knowing that he is in the warm embrace of other family who have passed on before him.
We hope that he continues to share his quick-witted humor and love for family with them. We could count on him to always bring a laugh to lighten the mood, keep us on our toes, and be there when we needed him most.
Merlin was raised in Sierra Vista and continued to call it home throughout his life. While at Buena High School, he set track records and became a football star through his speed and agility. After suffering a shoulder injury from football, Merlin shifted more of his focus and attention to his passion for cars. He loved his automotive projects, always finding something that needed to be worked on, or rebuilt. Right up to the end of his life, his happy place has been and always will be under the hood.
We love you, Merlin!
A graveside service will be held at the St. David Cemetery: Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10am.