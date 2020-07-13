Merlyn "Mert" Paul Masteller, 77

WILLCOX — Merlyn "Mert" Paul Masteller passed away at home in Willcox on July 11, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in Lakeview, Iowa on February 15, 1943 to Cecil and Jessie (Harmon) Masteller. Mert moved to Vivian, South Dakota where he lived until he joined the United States Navy at age 17. After his discharge he worked as a core driller in Alaska, South Dakota and around the Southwest. He was a custodian at Willcox High School for several years, before joining AEPCO from which he retired after 25 years. Mert is survived by his wife Susan of Willcox; his sons, Harold ( Leeona) DuBois of Willcox, Terry Masteller of Texas, Frank ( Vera) Masteller of Tucson and Cecil Masteller of Safford; and a step son Kyle Welch of Tucson; his daughters, Lottie of California, Sandra (Doug) Tripp of Tucson and Kayleen Atkinson of Tucson; and step daughters, Jennifer (Ian) Williams of Tucson and Cheyenne Vasquez of Oregon and 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Mert is also survived by brothers: Richard ( Anna Mae) Masteller of South Dakota, Duane (Beth) Masteller of Texas, Tim (Ronna) Masteller of South Dakota; and sisters: Janet Boyle and Peggy ( Pat) Dougherty both of South Dakota. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Penny Boothe; and brother-in-law, Bob Boyle. He was an avid hunter and fisherman most of his life and loved being with friends at the lake by Globe. He will be greatly missed. At his request no services will be held. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
