SIERRA VISTA–Merrill Beck passed away on August 24, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1941 in Herrich, Illinois. He served in the Navy for 4 years. Merrill was a member of the Sheriffs Assist Team for 13 years. He loved attending his church, First Christen Church.
Merrill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had so many talents and abilities. Most of all he was a kind and caring person who was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gloria Beck of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his son, Allen Beck, and his daughter, Karen Beck, both of Wisconsin. He has 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He is recently preceded in death by his oldest daughter to cancer.
There are no services planned due to COVID-19.
