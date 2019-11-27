Michael Antonio Shepherd, 51
SIERRA VISTA —Michael Antonio Shepherd passed away peacefully at his home in Sierra Vista Arizona, on Thursday November 14, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1968 in Petersburg, Virginia to Roberta Shepherd and Roy Exxum. Michael is a Veteran of The US Army. On September 2, he married Florinda M. Williams, together they had one son Michael Brad Shepherd. Michael enjoyed traveling with his family to several duty stations, he also served in the Gulf War. Michael’s favorite football team is The Dallas Cowboys, he loved watching ESPN, enjoyed talking to people, loved his family, and loved children. He is survived by his beloved wife Florinda, his mother Roberta, father Roy, mother in law Savina, father in law, two sisters and brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sisters and brother in laws and friends. He will be laid to rest with our only son Michael (Mickey).
A private funeral service was held on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Huachuca Cemetery with full Military Honors.
