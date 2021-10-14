Michael G. Combs, 57 Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Death Notice: Michael G Combs, 57Date of Death: Tuesday, October 5th, 2021Funeral Services: Rosary will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:30 am with Mass of a Christian Burial to follow at 12 Noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael G. Combs Rosary Tucson Christianity Pass Away Apostle Catholic Church Arizona Burial Funeral Service Death Notice Death Most Popular Murder suspect charged with conspiring to erase evidence from phone while incarcerated Food City officially closes its doors; search for a replacement grocer continues Former judicial candidate Sandy Russell indicted on perjury charge Woman killed instantly in one-vehicle crash Wind storm knocks down power lines, causes damage across county Former Bisbee fire chief speaks out on sexual harassment investigation Delta variant cases still on the rise in county Sheriff: Injured Deputy 'on life support'; manhunt underway New Mexico State Police ID 2 Arizonans killed in a car crash Sierra Vista's animal shelter filled to capacity Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists