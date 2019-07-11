Michael George Cowan, 79 Jul 11, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michael George Cowan, 79Date of Death: July 10, 2019Funeral Services: Services will be held privately. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael George Cowan Funeral Service Death Date Service Recommended for you Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. "The only security of all is in a free press." - Thomas Jefferson Only $1.49 per week unlimited digital access! For more than 64 years, we have been dedicated to shining a light on the issues that affect, engage, benefit and empower our local community. Subscribe Now > Herald/Review Subscribers: Digital Access is included with your subscription. Click Here to Activate.*Subscriptions Billed Monthly • Limited Time Offer More inside southernarizonaservices.com southernarizonaservices.com southernarizonaservices.com
