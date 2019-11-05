Michael James Cochran, 80

SIERRA VISTA–Michael passed away on October 9 after a brief struggle with chronic illness. Michael was 80 years old, had lived a full and adventurous life including stints as a professional gambler, rodeo bronco rider, horse trainer and rancher. He was surrounded by friends and will be missed by them and all who knew him for his storytelling and sense of humor. Michael was born in 1939, the youngest of three brothers. Following a rowdy upbringing, Michael quit school in order to join the Navy and served as a marksman on a minesweeper in Vietnam and later as a radioman aboard two Navy vessels. After his discharge, Michael met his wife, Patricia Cochran. She preceded Michael in death on December 25, 2001 while they were living in Los Angeles, California. He worked several odd jobs until he settled on his horse ranch in Palominas, Arizona. Here he finally found his true passion: roping and riding on his favorite steeds as well as training horses for neighbors and other customers.

A memorial will be held on his birthday: January 24, 2020.

