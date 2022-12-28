Michael Roy Bergman, 74

HEREFORD—Michael Roy Bergman, loving and dedicated husband, father, and mentor to many, passed away peacefully to his eternal reward in the loving arms of his LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST on December 24, 2022, with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side. Mike was born to DeRoy and Billye Jeanne Bergman in Clinton, Oklahoma, on the third of September 1948, the eldest of two brothers and one sister. When he was eight, his family relocated to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where Mike grew up and attended Harding High School graduating in 1966. From there, Mike moved to Lawton, Oklahoma to attend Cameron University on a football scholarship. He graduated in 1970 with degrees in Physical Education and Biology. He received his commission as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in January 1971. Mike Led Fearlessly and Honorably serving his country in the branch of the Air Defense Artillery for Twenty-Two years, Retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1992.
In obedience to the strong calling of GOD in his life, Mike was ordained into the ministry in 1992 with First Baptist Church of Dell City, Texas, being his first church to Pastor. In 1998, the LORD called Mike and Kathy to Hereford, Arizona, to Country Estates Southern Baptist Church, where he faithfully and tirelessly ministered as Senior Pastor from 1998 until his death. In addition, Mike served for many years as a Chaplain for the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Denning Bergman (married January 24, 1970) and his two sons Erik Roy Bergman (wife Lindsey) of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Douglas Michael Bergman of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and his brother David Bergman of Norman, Oklahoma. In addition to his extensive family in Oklahoma, Mike is survived by many friends and beloved sisters and brothers in Christ.
Mike took his calling from GOD seriously and worked obediently and sacrificially in his service to his LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST until his last breath on earth. He cherished his assignment from GOD each and every day and truly loved JESUS with all his heart. He leaves all of us with this charge: LOOK TO JESUS.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00am, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona, followed by a memorial service and fellowship at Country Estates Southern Baptist Church in Hereford, Arizona.