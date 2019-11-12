TUCSON—Michael passed away peacefully early Saturday November 9, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer, at the VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his daughter Ashlee Arnett, sons Michael K. Davies and Jeff Ryan. He will also leave behind two grandsons, Kristian Davies and Luis Garcia, many nieces and nephews, and two older sisters. He is preceded in death by his father Captain Anthony Davies, mother Mary Davies and two younger sisters, Marie and Toni Lynn
Michael is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star medal of Valor with one oak leaf cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, and the Marksman badge with auto rifle bar.
He was a second generation Tucsonan and lived in Arizona for 68 years. His family eventually moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he graduated from Buena High School, but he returned home to Tucson after Vietnam. He was a jack of all trades and took pride in being a business owner. He brought life and laughter into everyone's life and never met a stranger. Dad lived a very full and fun life. He will be sorely missed by many, but most of all, by his children. TTFN!
There will be a private ceremony at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana
