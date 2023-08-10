Michael Steven Rhinehart, 62

TUCSON—Our beloved younger brother, Michael Steven Rhinehart, 62, passed away in a heartbreaking single vehicle accident on June 9, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Lansing, Michigan, on June 15, 1960. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Rosa Rhinehart and his paternal grandmother, Bertha Christensen, with whom he shared a close bond.

We spent our early years together as “Army Brats'' as our dad and mom exposed us to new places and foreign cultures. In 1972, Dad brought us to Sierra Vista, Arizona where Mike completed middle school and graduated from Sierra Vista’s Buena High School in 1978.

