Michael Thomas Willis, 68
SIERRA VISTA — Michael Thomas Willis, 68, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Ottawa, Illinois, died June 30, 2020, at Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, as a result of contracting COVID-19. He was born February 10, 1952, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to George William Willis and Maude Mae Stone Willis.
Michael graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1970. He attended Shawnee State Community College and later completed training in Respiratory Therapy, which became his life’s work. He had previously been employed by the Norfolk and Western Railroad as a welder. His calling in life was serving the sick at Lawrence County General Hospital in Ohio, Ottawa Community Hospital in Illinois, Provena St. Mary’s in Kankakee Illinois, Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton Illinois and finally Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Arizona where he was employed as a Respiratory Therapist until the time of his passing.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by 5 brothers, Lloyd Willis, Raymond Willis, Richard Willis, Gary Willis, and Larry (Bob) Willis, 2 sisters, Virginia Willis Miler Johnson, and Sharon Willis Blakley.
Michael is survived by wife Kim Willis; two sons, Robert Michael (Constance) Willis of Hickory, North Carolina, and Matthew Scott Willis of Chillicothe, Ohio; two step sons, Courtney Austin Oakes (Trina) of Washington, Illinois and Adam Joseph LeRette of Ottawa, Illinois; 2 sisters, Janet (Carter) Willis Johnson of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Sandra Willis Rigsby of Clermont, Florida; one “Spoiled Rotten” grandchild, Ella Kay Oakes; as well as innumerable nieces and nephews who loved Michael dearly.
Michael was a Christian of strong faith, he loved his family deeply, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and very much loved his Great Dane, Jayda. Michael was special to all who knew him and although the youngest of 10 siblings, his role as a brother mattered deeply to him. His lasting legacy is love; for his wife, his family and his Creator.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
