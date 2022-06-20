MESA — Michaele Lucille (Moore) Francisco, 74, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on May 23, 2022, after a long illness. Michaele was born on June 3, 1947, at the Douglas Hospital in Douglas, Arizona to Lawrence E. Moore, Sr. and Helen Kintzele Moore of the Rafter X Ranch in Rucker Canyon. Michaele enjoyed being raised at the Rafter X Ranch where she got to spend a lot of time outdoors working with the family’s horses and cattle. Michaele attended Valley Union High School in Elfrida her freshman year. She then attended Douglas High School in Douglas, Arizona where she graduated in 1965. After high school, she attended Cochise Community College in Douglas. She then moved to Phoenix to attend the Lamson Business College. While living in Phoenix, her fascination and interest in aviation came to fruition-Michaele began her lifelong career with American Airlines as a flight attendant. Her career eventually moved her to southern California where she resided for more than 30 years. She loved traveling to different parts of the country and Canada as part of her job. Michaele retired from American Airlines in 2008 after 37 years of dedicated service. In 2017, Michaele returned to her home state of Arizona to be closer to her family. Michaele was happiest when spending time outdoors. She loved her horses, dogs, and doing yoga. Michaele was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Peter Louis Moore (2020). She is survived by her son Jonathan Allen Napier (Lesli) and two grandchildren: Hailey Christine (Napier) Phillips (Jackson) and Jaren Frank Napier, of Queen Creek Arizona; her brother Lawrence “Lariat” E. Moore, Jr. (Anne Marie) of Rucker Canyon and Willcox, Arizona; niece Cassandra Jo Moore and nephew Jake Tyler Moore. Private services are pending. Contributions may be made in her name to Arizona Cattle Industry Research & Education Foundation, please mail to ACIF, P.O. Box 2619, Mesa, Arizona 85214 or go online at azcattlegrowers.org/foundation for further information. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com
