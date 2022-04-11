Michelle Sylvain Schaub, 70

WHETSTONE — Michelle Sylvain Schaub of Whetstone, Arizona, passed away April 4, 2022. Michelle was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to Wilfred Raymond Sylvain and Dama Mae Davidson Sylvain. She met James Schaub through mutual friends. They married on November 25, 1975, and had two sons, Brian James and Kevin Andrew.
Michelle was a voracious reader. Even if she started a book she didn't like, she'd have to finish it. She preferred fiction books and her favorite author was Danielle Steel. She loved a good hamburger, homemade mashed potatoes, Stateline Potato Chips, and Devil Dogs mini cakes. Michelle liked to play games on her iPad and indulge in a good, dramatic TV series. She was always up for a great political conversation.
Michelle selflessly cared for her autistic son, Brian, taking him on his errands throughout the city. She looked forward to her phone conversations with her son, Kevin, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She adored her grandchildren. Later in life, she became a huge fan of NASCAR and the NFL.
Michelle graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield, Massachusetts, in 1971. Most recently, she worked for Food City in Sierra Vista, Arizona, as a clerk and cashier.
She is survived by her husband and sons; sister Carol, daughter-in-law Kathryn Lynn, and three grandchildren Emma, Oliver and Louisa, half brother Raymond and half sister Jeanna.
She is preceded in death by her sister Julie, sister Donna, brother George, brother John and half sister Ann.
Michelle touched the lives of all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Services will be private.