Mieko Nikaido, 93

SIERRA VISTA — Mieko Nikaido, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1927 in Dalian, China, was raised and lived most of her life in Japan, and for the past 23 years was a resident of Cochise County, living with her daughter Hisako in Huachuca City.
She experienced a great many changes in the course of her life, enduring the tumult and hardships of wartime Japan as a teenager and the scarcity and privations of the postwar years as a young wife and mother, and witnessing in subsequent decades the transformation of Japan into a modern and prosperous society. As fate would have it, both of her daughters married Americans and settled in the United States, and so she ultimately decided to leave her native country to live in the U.S. where she could be closer to all of her extended family. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with her children and grandchildren and, later, her great-grandchildren, all of whom miss her dearly.
She was a skilled seamstress and loved to knit and make things for her family. She also enjoyed gardening and socializing with her friends. She was a warm, kind-hearted and generous soul who was beloved by all who knew her, yet was also something of an eccentric with her own unique way of seeing the world and dealing with situations.
She was predeceased by her husband, Teruo in 1982 and her son-in-law, Duane C. Wilkinson in 1984. She is survived by her daughters, Hisako Wilkinson and Masako Metreaud and son-in-law Frederic Metreaud; five grandchildren: Bryan Wilkinson, Yuuki Metreaud (Meghan Forrest), Leon (Supatra) Metreaud, Bridget (Bobby) McCoy and Mila S. Metreaud; and six great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Allison, Aubrey, Izumi, Tatsuho and Farrah.
The family thanks Hospice Casa De La Paz for their kind and compassionate care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.