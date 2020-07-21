Mikie (Fukunaga) Lowe, 97 Jul 21, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Death Notice: Mikie (Fukunaga) Lowe, 97Date of Death: July 19, 2020Funeral Services: A private interment was held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Interment Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Death Notice Sierra Vista Lowe Funeral Service Death Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click submit Submit a Letter to Editor Most Popular STAYING PUT: Supervisor criticized, county administrator decrys treatment after logo outrage Man convicted a second time for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl Man crashes vehicle into home with wife, 3 children inside Fort Huachuca commander Potter leaving for Washington next month Colvin steps down from coaching position Forty-one more Cochise County residents contract COVID-19 Gas station clerk falls for elaborate scam New sexual exploitation charges filed against man arrested in June Willcox man confesses to arranging a murder State reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases; Cochise County has 31 more Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
