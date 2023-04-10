Mildred B. Cimino, 90

PHOENIX— Mildred B. Cimino, Daughter, Nurse, Wife and Mother passed away peacefully on 6 Apr 2023.
Millie, as she was affectionately known, was born in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1932 to Aubrey and Nannie Booth. She grew up in a large family and the death of a brother inspired her to become a nurse. She attended the University of Virginia where she received her Nursing Degree. As an RN, Millie stayed in Charlottesville, working in a hospital there, where she met her future husband, Carmen (Pete) Cimino. Pete came with a son and daughter whom Millie quickly “adopted” and she and Pete began raising a family. Along the way, they added four more sons and another daughter. They moved to Sierra Vista in the late 60’s and spent four years there before Pete’s job took them to Pennsylvania. After another four years in Pennsylvania, the family returned to Sierra Vista. While some of the children moved away after graduating from high school, Millie remained in Sierra Vista until her health prevented it in 2018.
In the late 80’s and 90’s Millie worked as a school nurse in the Sierra Vista school system and was a camp nurse in the summers at youth camps in the New Hampshire area, which she really enjoyed. Among the camps were Camp Walawatoola and Camp Cody.
Millie also enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing bridge, volunteering, and gathering with friends.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband Pete (1978) and is survived by her children; John Michitsch (Alice), of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Donna Smith (Steve) of Tucson, Arizona, Steve Cimino of Charlestown, Indiana, Chris Cimino (Sarah) of Lampasas, Texas, Tim Cimino (Mercedes) of Mesa, Arizona, Tom Cimino (Tiffany) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Melinda Fernandez (Sam) of Queen Creek, Arizona. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and countless friends.
At the present time, there are no funeral or memorial services planned for Mildred. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.