Mildred “June” Cary, 89

SIERRA VISTA - Mildred “June” Cary went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8th, 2021. She was born January 4, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio. June was a devoted wife, partner to Marshall Linard for 32 years, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in her eighty-nine years on earth. She loved her family fiercely, and she put family above all other things. She is survived by her four daughters, stepchildren, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
June lived the last 51 years of her life in southern Arizona. She spent 22 years as a dedicated educator for Bisbee Public Schools teaching English and Social Studies. Her students knew her to be a firm but caring teacher, and she treated her students as an extension of her family. Her love of reading was contagious, and she advocated for children’s literacy.
As a devoted Christian, she attended church regularly and gave to numerous charities. June was a quintessential Christian who would give even a complete stranger assistance if they needed it. Her generosity to her family, friends, and community made her one of the most remarkable women to grace the earth. She will forever remain in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners make a charitable donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. No services will be held due to the global health crisis. A memorial service will be planned for close friends and family at a later date.
