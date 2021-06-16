Mildred Marie Harper, 96

SIERRA VISTA — Mildred Marie Harper (Mickey), an Arizona resident for 41 years including Sierra Vista since 2013, passed away on June 4, 2021, at the age of 96 years. She was born to parents Edith Catherine Hille and Albert Leonard Harris on February 8, 1925, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was married twice and those two marriages produced six children: Michael, Gary, Steven, Cheryl, Kevin, and Lori. Mildred was the loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Mildred will be interred in Colorado.

