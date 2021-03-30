Mildred (Millie) Fehrenbach, 89

SIERRA VISTA — Sunday, March 28, 2021 Mildred (Millie) Fehrenbach of Sierra Vista was called home to be with Jesus at the age of 89. Millie was born in Arcade, New York to El Nathan and Gertrude Gleave and was the oldest of five children.
Millie’s greatest quality was her incredible capacity to love others, and everyone who knew her loved her back. She had a passion for quilting and was a past member of the Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild. She considered everyone family. She loved bright, vivid colors and was always interested in everyone’s projects. If someone wasn’t sure of a particular color you could hear her say “They are ALL God’s colors”. She enriched our lives and we will always be touched by her love.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wes Fehrenbach, her sister, Carol Goodner, and her brother, Wendel Gleave.
Millie is survived by her five children: Sonja (Kent) Matthews, Carolyne (Scott) Stearman, George Timothy Fehrenbach, Donna Thomas, and Jerry Fehrenbach, her brother, Thomas (Shirley) Gleave, her sister Linda Yauchzy, Eleven Grandchildren and nineteen Great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home 830 S Hwy 92 on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor H. Lee Erwin officiating. Interment will be at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 Charleston Road at 3:00 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.