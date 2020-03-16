Mildred “Millie” Karch Sims, 87

Sierra Vista — Millie passed away peacefully at her home on March 10, 2020. She is now able to rest with the angels and our Lord and Savior.
She was born October 3, 1933 in Black Oak, Arkansas to Cora and William Stacey, though resided in Sierra Vista for the past 39 years. Being the spouse of a career military man, she traveled throughout the world while taking care of their two sons, but always viewed Sierra Vista as her “little piece of heaven”. Later in life as a minister’s wife, she was very involved in helping those less fortunate than her. She also served as a facilitator for grief support groups. Millie was a devoted wife and mother/homemaker, and she cherished visits with family and friends.
Millie is survived by her sons, Rod (Cindy) Karch of San Antonio, Texas and Tom (Linda) Karch of Arlington Heights, Illinois, her grandchildren Shari (Jason) Morris of Pinedale, Wyoming, Justin Karch of Los Angeles, California, and Lukas Karch of Arlington Heights, Illinois, her great-grandchildren Shailly and Jaycee Pape of Pinedale, Wyoming, and brother Timothy Flanigan.
She was preceded in death by Frederick Karch, Doyle Sims, and David Barkley, and her siblings Joyleata Williams and Gary Flanigan.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sierra Springs Church, 8477 E. Hereford Road, Hereford, Arizona, 65615.
