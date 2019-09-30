Mildred “Millie” Lucille Heeren, 92
SIERRA VISTA— Mildred “Millie” Lucille Heeren, a long-time resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on September 25, 2019, at her home in Golden Acres. She was 92 years old. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Millie was born July 17, 1927, in Polo, Illinois, to Eber Cloyd and Ona Marie (Burgess) Southard. She married Francis “Bud” Heeren on November 23, 1946. They made their first home in Deer Grove, Illinois, where they lived until moving to Sierra Vista in the summer of 1972.
While her most important job was as a wife and mother, Millie also worked at several jobs outside the home over the years including Grants Department Store, Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course, and Subway.
Millie was an active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church since the days the church met in the Golden Acres Club House. She was known as the “Energizer Bunny” by the Social Concerns Committee. Whether it was cleaning up after events, collecting unsold baked goods for the Forgach House and the Ethel Berger Center, being the official Social Concerns hugger, or assisting with religious education classes, Millie was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was named Ministry Volunteer of the Year for 2004-2005.
Millie is survived by her husband, Bud; daughters, Nancy Kline, Mary Dudek, Ann Heeren, Maggie Seddell (David), and Christina Maloof (Christopher); daughters-in-law, Marie Heeren and Doris Jacobsen; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by children Mike, Joe, and Joan; five grandchildren; her parents; and siblings, Gene, Cloyd, and Helen.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.