Mildred Wallace Dent, 94

SIERRA VISTA — Mildred Dent celebrated her arrival to heaven on December 8, 2020, she was 94. Mildred was born in Warwick County, Virginia. She married Ernest G. Dent, Jr on May 30, 1948. Mildred is survived by her sister, Charlotte Wallace Woodward: daughter, Arlene Dent Pricer; and son, John W. Dent (Anga). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: TJ Pricer (Jessica), Corey Pricer (Renee), Matthew Pricer (MaryJane), Amanda Dent Norris (Christopher) and Taylor Dent, and 12 great grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ernest G. Dent Jr., and her son, Ernest Paul Dent.
Mildred was a member of First Baptist Church Montgomery for 33 years. When she moved to Sierra Vista, she joined First Baptist Church Sierra Vista and was a member for 14 years. She was an active participant in Women on Mission and thoroughly loved shopping for the Operation Christmas Child boxes. Mildred loved the Lord and made sure everyone she encountered knew how they could, also, have a personal relationship with Christ.
There will be a memorial service at First Baptist Church Sierra Vista, Arizona on February 23, 2021 at 11:00am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Sierra Vista.
