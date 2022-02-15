Millicent Kasun, 94

BISBEE — Long-time Bisbee resident and community supporter, Millicent Kasun (nee Winter), better known as Millie to her many friends and Penny to her family, was born in the log home of her aunt and uncle in Somers, Montana in the summer of 1927. Her parents prophetically named her Millicent which means “strength” and Ann which means “grace.” She spent her childhood in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her father, driven to find employment during the Great Depression, moved the family to California when Millicent was a Junior in High School. She graduated from Huntington High School in the Los Angeles area in 1945 and returned to Aberdeen to attend Northern State Teacher’s College where she graduated with credentials in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, she moved to Bisbee, Arizona to do her student teaching. It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert “Bobbie” Kasun. They married in 1952 and had two daughters, Carol Ann and Cindy Lee. When Robert, also a long-time Bisbee supporter and local politician, died in 2006 they had just celebrated their 54th anniversary.
Millicent began her teaching career at Greenway Elementary School with morning and afternoon kindergarten classes of 38 and 35 children. She taught at Greenway for three years and then moved to Lowell Middle School where she taught 5th and 6th grade for the next 35 years, retiring in 1989. A music lover, Mrs. Kasun often used her beautiful singing voice to entice her students to learn. She sang for five decades in the Covenant Presbyterian Church choir, and for many years in the Bisbee Community Chorus, and the Bisbee Belles. She was instrumental in bringing the opera to Bisbee.
A familiar face among the community-minded in Bisbee, Millicent served with and led a long list of service groups, non-profit organizations, and advocacy groups both locally and beyond over seven decades. She served as state president of the All Arizona School Retirees Association and the Cochise County chapter of AASRA. She headed up the Kid’s Voting project in Cochise County, was a member and officer in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, a charter member of the Copper City Women’s Club, YWCA, and the Bisbee Council on Arts and Humanities (now the Bisbee Arts Commission).
An active member of the Bisbee Rotary Club until her death, she served as secretary and president (the first female president in Arizona). Through Rotary she was awarded the Rotary Achievement Award and the Red Rose Citation. On her 90th birthday the local club created an annual high school scholarship in her honor as a tribute to her years of service and dedication to education. From 1998 to 2009 Millicent served on the Bisbee School Board. In 1999 the American Red Cross honored her as Blood Drive Coordinator of the Year. She organized official blood drives in Bisbee from 1994 until her hospitalization in November 2020 from Covid-19.
Millicent received many awards for her years of community service. In 1994 she was chosen as Bisbee Woman of the Year by the Bisbee Chamber of Commerce. In 2014 she was named “A Bisbee Legend” by the Bisbee Guild and “Model Citizen” by the Bisbee Arts Commission who started an award in her name, a $500 prize presented annually to one of the artists from the Plein Air Competition held every September in Bisbee. In 2009 she was awarded the AARP Andrus Award for the state of Arizona, described in a press release as “the most prestigious and visible award for community service, symbolizing the belief that individuals have the power to make a difference in the lives of others,” which was most certainly true of Millicent.
A two-time cancer survivor, Millicent served as the memorial chair for the Bisbee Cancer Society and often drove cancer patients to their treatments. With her signature strength and grace she helped her husband Robert die with dignity from the same disease in 2006 and her daughter Cindy in 2016.
Well into her 90s, Millicent volunteered weekly at the Bisbee Chamber of Commerce, the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, and the Bisbee Hospital as an Auxiliary member. She remained very active in her church, attended weekly exercises classes, and was proud to be the reigning Wii Bowling champion at the Bisbee Senior Center.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Atria Campana del Rio, Hacienda de Luna Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice of Tucson for the wonderful care provided for their loved one in the final months of her life. She died peacefully in her sleep at 94.
Millicent was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Mildred Winter, brothers Lowell and Richard Winter, husband, Robert Kasun and daughter, Cindy Lee Rodriguez.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol, and son-in-law, David George of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughter, Erin Burnham (Tim) and grandson, Sean Burr, also of Anchorage; and six great-grandchildren: Brooke and Brandon Plaster, both of Anchorage and Ian, Hayden, Landen, and Ryan Burr of Tucson, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Millicent at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Bisbee on Monday, March 14th at 2:00 PM followed by a reception in the church annex. She will be interred with her husband, Robert, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Bisbee or the Bisbee Rotary Club.