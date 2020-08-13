Mitchell Kent Hoopes, 67

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — Mitchell Kent Hoopes, born July 8, 1953 in Bisbee, Arizona, was a former American football punter in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers, Houston Oilers, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. He played college football at the University of Arizona. As an 11, 12 and 13 year old Mitch won 1st place in Arizona's Ford sponsored Punt, Pass & Kick competition. Hoopes attended Benson High School, where he was a three sport star. He received All-Conference, All-State and All-Star honors in football. As a member of Benson's high school basketball team they won the state championship in 1971. Only one in Benson's High School history. Mitch was selected to play in the football and basketball all star games. Following high school he had a scholarship to play football at the University of Arizona as a defensive back and punter. As a junior in 1973, he ended up concentrating on punting and was among college football's leaders with a 43.9 average, second in school history at the time. As a senior in 1974, he averaged 41.8 yards, with a long of 59. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys after college in the 1975 draft. He went to Super Bowl X his first year with Dallas. Following football most of his time was spent in the mortgage business. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kent and Dean Hoopes, sister, Leigh Hoopes Braithwaite and brother, Scott Hoopes. His sister Rita Hoopes Matthews lives in Southern California with husband Gordon Matthews. He is survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Mitch passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Vista, California.
Most Popular
-
Doc Holli-DAYS returns to Tombstone despite virus
-
Several local school districts delay in-person learning ... again
-
Kimberly Ann Otto, 54
-
BP agents apprehend 30 illegal migrants inside stolen truck
-
Fort Huachuca gets a new commander
-
Cochise County adds three COVID-19 patients to list; total now at 1,603
-
Enhanced unemployment for Arizona hinges on governor's decision
-
Kimberly “Kim” Grant, 54
-
SVUSD offers on-site learning if in-person classes deemed unsafe
-
Unsolicited package prompts hazmat response in Palominas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.