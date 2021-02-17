Mitzi Kirmse, 82

SIERRA VISTA — God is now one person richer with the arrival of Mitzi, who passed away at 2:00 a.m. February 8, 2021. She went very peacefully in her sleep, with George at her side.
Mitzi had been plagued with cancer and kidney infection over the last two months. At times it appeared that she was getting better, but it turned for the worst in the last two weeks before she left us. She will be sorely missed (is an understatement), but knowing she is now out of pain, out of worry and now in a perfect state, is consolation.
Mitzi was born on December 5, 1938 in London England during the bombing of WWII. It was a miracle Mitzi and the family managed to survive. When she reached teen-age, Mitzi was a very busy girl: Girl Scouts, working in a hairdresser salon, and secretary in a driving school. But these all led up to her main objective, to be a dancer. She made it and travelled with what we call "Vaudeville Shows” as "second banana” all around the country. It ended when she met up with a USAF Sergeant at Mendenhall AFB.
She married this new fellah and that was the beginning of her "American venture”. She arrived in the USA (New York) July 4, 1962, and headed south to Wichita Falls, Texas.Then it was Colorado Springs where she received her U.S. Citizenship, and finally to Phoenix, where he retired. Last stop was Sierra Vista, where he worked for Director of Personnel - REC Services, Ft. Huachuca. Meanwhile, Mitzi was doing her thing, she had a dressmaking business, taught dancing, and was a member of the Ft. Huachuca area community board.
In 1980 her husband passed away. In 1981, at a meeting of the community board, she met me. I was the Post Executive Officer, and a member of the board. This was the prelude to our future. My wife passed away that year. As a board member, I got to know Mitzi, but was hesitant to make any approaches to her. One day, while talking with my friend, S.V Police Chief Reid Vance I mentioned I was thinking of asking Mitzi for a date. HIs remark was, "If you don't do it now, I'll do it for you!!!" (you had to know Reid) I responded, ok, ok I'll do it! Thus started 39 of the most beautiful, loving, fulfilling years of my life!! We entered wedded bliss September 26, 1982.
Mitzi was no "slouch,” In between ten world cruises, she was member/president of the Republican womens' club, member/president of the Sierra Vista Hospital volunteer group, member of the Forgach House Advisory Board, founder/director of 24 variety shows to raise over $200,000 for the Forgach house.
Mitzi is survived by her husband George, sons: Brian, Kevin (Denise), grandsons: Ryan (Edna), and Daniel, great grandson August.
Mitzi was interred in the St. Teresa Columbarium, at our lady of the mountain church.
Our thanks for the care by Dr. David Knapp, Dr’s Sandhu and Latchman and their staff, the staff at Sierra Vista Hospital and Life Care Center.
Due to the Coronavirus a memorial gathering will be planned when it is safe.
