DOUGLAS — Modesto G. Pintor (87), passed away peacefully at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona on May 6, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born December 27, 1933 to Guadalupe and Modesto Pintor. Modesto grew up in Douglas, Arizona and Hermosillo, Mexico. In 1953, he married Lily Luna of Douglas, Arizona. Together they had eight children and were married 67 years at his death.
In 1951, Modesto started working in the reverb department at the Douglas Phelps Dodge smelter and retired in 1983 after 32 years of dedicated service. He also volunteered for the Mexican police department, assisting them with fingerprinting. In addition, he served in the Arizona National Guard in Douglas.
After retirement, he started Los Churros, which he operated at the Cochise County fair, the 8th street park, and events in Tucson for many years before his son and grandson took over. He loved serving people his favorite childhood treat and enjoyed building and improving the business. He was proud of his food truck, which in the 1980’s was ahead of its time. Its bright yellow and red sign was a welcome sight at the fall fair every year!
Modesto loved mangos, chocolate candy, keeping up with Mexican news and politics, playing the piano, and his dogs. He was a generous man and loved seeing his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Modesto is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a son. He is survived by his large family, whom he loved very much, including his wife, the love of his life, siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Services for Modesto will be held Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Douglas, Arizona, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery and a reception at the church.