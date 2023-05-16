Morris Robert “Bob” Eckhardt,74, passed away peacefully on April 30th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Morris Don and Nona Kathleen Eckhardt on June 19th, 1948, in Rock Island, Illinois. In 1965 he moved to Douglas, Arizona, to live with his Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Pete Lockner. He attended Douglas High School, which is where he met his beautiful wife, Gale.
In 1969, after two years of studying at Cochise College, he enlisted in the Army, where he served in the Veterinary Corps for twenty years and one day. During his time in the military he, along with his wife and children, enjoyed traveling and learning about the culture and history of the many different countries where he was stationed. After retiring from the Army in 1989, he returned to Douglas where he attended Cochise College Nursing School and launched a new career as an LPN. While he was busy caring for people physically as a nurse, he was also caring for people spiritually. His first love was his Lord and Savior, and he was dedicated to his church, First Presbyterian in Douglas. For many years he served as a church elder, and a bible study leader, and performed lay preaching at First Presbyterian, as well as Covenant Presbyterian in Bisbee, and Faith Presbyterian in Sierra Vista.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Don. He is survived by his loving wife, Gale; two children, Shelby Eckhardt and Jason Eckhardt; one daughter-in-law, Allison Eckhardt; five adoring grandchildren, Ariel Pittaway, Aaron Pittaway, Katriel Calia, Gabrielle Eckhardt, and Alexandra Eckhardt; two sisters, Margie Riley, and Sharon Deist (Tim Deist); two adopted sisters, Gail Tucker, and Jael Calia; two yippy-yappy dogs, Marple, and Cadfael; as well as countless friends throughout the community and beyond.
He will be remembered lovingly for his wit and wisdom, as well as his bad jokes and poor taste. His massive rock collection will serve as a monument to his name and will undoubtedly confuse and delight geologists in the distant future.
A memorial service will be held on June 10th, at First Presbyterian Church in Douglas at 10:00 AM. After services will be a potluck.