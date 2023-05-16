Morris Robert “Bob” Eckhardt,74, passed away peacefully on April 30th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Morris Don and Nona Kathleen Eckhardt on June 19th, 1948, in Rock Island, Illinois. In 1965 he moved to Douglas, Arizona, to live with his Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Pete Lockner. He attended Douglas High School, which is where he met his beautiful wife, Gale.

