TOMBSTONE--Morrison (Morry) Lee Gilbert was born June 23, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to Earl and Myrtle (Towle) Gilbert. Morry died June 22, 2022, in the hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife, Charlotte, at his side, the day before reaching his 84th birthday.
Morry and three of his siblings grew up together at the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage (OS&SO) in Xenia Ohio, where they formed lifelong bonds with each other and the many children who were raised by the dedicated staff of the Children's Home. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Morry loved all things to do with sports and physical activity, beginning a life of mentoring and educating others through teaching, coaching and advising. He taught and coached in Sabina Ohio, Morenci Arizona and Watsonville California. He received his master's degree at Northern Arizona University and eventually became a Guidance Counselor at Miami Trace High School in Washington Courthouse Ohio. Then came career changes with administrative work at Southern State Community College and onto working as a Communication Director for the State of Ohio with a passion for politics. He and his wife retired to Arizona in 1989 to live in a "forever vacation home" on a hill. Morry was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish/Tombstone, St. Vincent de Paul for 32 years and Knights of Columbus for 15 years until his physical condition precluded such activities. He loved doing landscaping, planting and grounds maintenance at the church. In all that he did, Morry believed in doing what he could to help people less fortunate or in need of a friend. He instilled this ethic into all his actions, from small assists and advice to his Linear Garden, which is viewed by thousands of visitors and tourists that come to Tombstone, Arizona each year. He loved to capture the moments of life with pictures, documenting special events, holidays (Halloween!) and family gatherings for all to enjoy again in the future. He believed in the power of communications and spent his final years dedicated to ensuring that all the people he loved knew of that love via his "stories", which share his beliefs, thoughts and reflections on key events in the life he built for Charlotte and his family. Morry will be missed, but never forgotten by those he touched in a positive fashion.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his sister Janith Ludwig of Fairborn Ohio; 4 children: Derek (Alicia) Gilbert of Vail Arizona; Denise (Tom) Brown of Niles Michigan; Kelly Gilbert of Tombstone; and Linc (Jami) Gilbert of Washington Courthouse Ohio; 9 grandchildren: Erin (Mike) Gilbert-DeBaise, Shaun (Jes) Gilbert, Maureen (Spenser) Brown-Benge, Natalie (Sarah) Brown-Holden, Thomas Brown, Isabella Brown, Sophia Brown, Hayden Gilbert and Blake Gilbert; 2 great-grandchildren: Malcolm Xavier Benge and Christopher Morrison DeBaise; sisters-in-laws: Roberta Elford, Rita (John) Street both of Tombstone and Phyllis Gilbert of Xenia Ohio; brother-in-law: David (Teresa) Meyer of Bristolville Ohio and numerous other relatives and friends who cared deeply for him. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Malcolm and John and sister Twyla Gilbert-Messer.
There will be a Memorial Mass Service held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tombstone on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., with a potluck luncheon held afterwards in the Parish Hall. The Rosary will precede the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Donations in Morry's memory may be made to: Sacred Heart Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 547, Tombstone AZ 85638 or the Home History Fund c/o Bill Chavanne, 1209 Westwood Ave., Columbus OH 43212. Morry worked tirelessly over many years fundraising to preserve and memorialize the buildings and grounds of the home where he grew up, from the age of 9 years, till he graduated and started college.
Arrangements made by Richardson's Remembrance Center, Benson Arizona.