Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TOMBSTONE--Morrison (Morry) Lee Gilbert was born June 23, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio to Earl and Myrtle (Towle) Gilbert. Morry died June 22, 2022, in the hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife, Charlotte, at his side, the day before reaching his 84th birthday.

Morry and three of his siblings grew up together at the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage (OS&SO) in Xenia Ohio, where they formed lifelong bonds with each other and the many children who were raised by the dedicated staff of the Children's Home. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Morry loved all things to do with sports and physical activity, beginning a life of mentoring and educating others through teaching, coaching and advising. He taught and coached in Sabina Ohio, Morenci Arizona and Watsonville California. He received his master's degree at Northern Arizona University and eventually became a Guidance Counselor at Miami Trace High School in Washington Courthouse Ohio. Then came career changes with administrative work at Southern State Community College and onto working as a Communication Director for the State of Ohio with a passion for politics. He and his wife retired to Arizona in 1989 to live in a "forever vacation home" on a hill. Morry was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish/Tombstone, St. Vincent de Paul for 32 years and Knights of Columbus for 15 years until his physical condition precluded such activities. He loved doing landscaping, planting and grounds maintenance at the church. In all that he did, Morry believed in doing what he could to help people less fortunate or in need of a friend. He instilled this ethic into all his actions, from small assists and advice to his Linear Garden, which is viewed by thousands of visitors and tourists that come to Tombstone, Arizona each year. He loved to capture the moments of life with pictures, documenting special events, holidays (Halloween!) and family gatherings for all to enjoy again in the future. He believed in the power of communications and spent his final years dedicated to ensuring that all the people he loved knew of that love via his "stories", which share his beliefs, thoughts and reflections on key events in the life he built for Charlotte and his family. Morry will be missed, but never forgotten by those he touched in a positive fashion.

Tags