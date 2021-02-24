MSG Donald Lee Medley, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Don passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones after battling cancer for two years.
Donald was born in Harveysburg, Ohio, to Cecil and Agnes Medley . He graduated from Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House, Ohio and attended Ohio State University. He was an accomplished trumpet player in his youth, teaching lessons and leading a dance band. He played "Taps'' at veterans' funerals in his hometown through junior high and high school.
Don served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, during which he received numerous awards and citations. He retired as a Master Sergeant at Ft Huachuca following tours of duty in Germany, Okinawa, Vietnam and the USA.
He was an avid golfer, sportsman and enjoyed music, reading and discussing politics and sports.
Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Maureen E. (Pelton) Medley; daughter, Dawn (Juan) Ochoa of Tucson, Arizona; son, Dustin (Jennifer) Medley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother Doyle "Butch" (Denise) Medley of Hillsboro, Ohio; grandsons, Gabriel, Sebastian, Noah and Angelus Hursh and Matthew Medley; granddaughters, Christianna Hursh and Megan Medley; adopted grandson, Donovan Soule and numerous nephews and nieces.
Don was an honest, loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was known for his sense of humor, attention to detail, inability to abide dishonesty and a notable stubborn streak. If he considered you his friend, you were among the lucky few. He is and will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in his name please donate locally to Casa de la Paz Hospice or Southwest Cancer Care.
