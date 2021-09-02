If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Paul Robert Mros, 82, United States Army, retired, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away August 25, 2021.
Paul was born on December 31, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Olga Mros. He was raised in Moon Township, Pennsylvania and graduated from Moon High School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a 2-term veteran of the Vietnam War. Paul retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then went on to a distinguished career for the Department of Motor Vehicle and retired from the State of Arizona. During his career at DMV Paul graduated from the Police Academy in Tucson Arizona.
Paul married his high school sweetheart Nancy Louise Parker on September 21, 1957 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
Paul is survived by his children, Bonnie (Tom) Enderle, Raymond (Lynna) Mros, Robert Mros, Tammy Mros Pagach and John Mros; grandchildren, John, Paul Jacob, Samantha, Nancy, Kathryn, Robert, Logan, Chelsea, Paul, Steven, Alec, Kasi, Jenae, Caylie, Lauren, Branson and Naomi; 12 great grandchildren and sibling Wayne Mros.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Nancy L. Mros; son Paul Robert Mros Jr.; parents, Robert and Olga Mros; sister Dorthy Eberle.
Committal with military honors will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Guests attending the committal are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 AM and are asked to wear a mask. Family will receive friends after the committal ceremony at the Mros house, 508 Guilio Cesare Avenue, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's honor can be made to a charity or organization that is close to your heart.